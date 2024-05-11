"He's a generational talent" - Pirates fans elated after Paul Skenes flashes dominance in MLB debut against Cubs

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes took to the mound for his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs. It was one of the most highly-anticipated debuts the league has seen in quite a while, and Skenes would show why immediately.

Skenes made quick work of the first two batters, striking them out. He would then go four strong innings, giving up three runs while striking out seven batters. While he got touched up a bit, he had his moments of domination.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skenes finished his day out by throwing 84 pitches. He was then pulled for Kyle Nicolas who struggled behind Skenes. Nicolas gave up three runs which tied up the ballgame.

Despite the home run from Nico Hoerner and some walks, Pittsburgh fans could not be more excited about the start. This is the first start of what could be a quality career in the big leagues.

"He's a generational talent. Only going to get better" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"He might be a top 10 pitcher in baseball already" - posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

"7 strikeouts in a debut is pretty gnarly, not to mention in only 4 IP" - posted another.

Fans are commenting on how impressive seven strikeouts are in just four innings of work. And this is just his first start, he still has room for improvement, and will become even better.

"Still striking out 200 in half a season" - said another fan.

"Skenes is a stud!" - said another.

Skenes' stat line would have looked much better if it was not for the bullpen. However, this is a very promising first start.

What was working for Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes?

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Image via USA Today)

One of the things that was working for Paul Skenes on Saturday while the Pirates took on the Cubs was his fastball. It was working from the jump as he sat down Mike Tauchman on a 100.9 mph fastball.

Skenes also had his secondary stuff going for him. While facing Seiya Suzuki, he struck him out on a nasty slider.

He was also able to get out of a jam early in the game. With the bases loaded in the second inning, Skenes was able to get a big-time strikeout and a grounder to end the inning.

One thing that he will have to work on moving forward is his command. He walked two batters and plunked Nico Hoerner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback