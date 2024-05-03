“He’s not going anywhere” – MLB analyst says Andy Pages has more than cemented himself in the Dodgers lineup moving forward

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Andy Pages has more than lived up to the hype surrounding him before his MLB promotion. The 23-year-old from La Habana, Cuba has given the Dodgers a spark in the bottom half of their lineup, which was struggling to produce much of anything before his arrival.

"Andy Pages gives the @Dodgers the lead with this 429-foot blast!" - @MLB

Andy Pages has now played in 14 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season and has helped bring some life to the back of the lineup. Through the 14 games that he has appeared in, Pages has posted an impressive .291 batting average with 3 home runs, 10 RBIs, and an .862 OPS.

It was unclear how much of a role he would have before his promotion given the number of players competing for playing time at the bottom of the order. Now, it's clear that Pages is here to stay. Something that MLB analyst Clint Pasillas is convinced is the case.

“He’s not going anywhere," Pasillas said on a recent episode of Dodgers Territory. "Find him a big boy number, he is here to stay and he's earning every bit of it," he continued telling his co-host, Alanna Rizzo.

"At the rate he's hitting, Andy Pages is going to need a new number. @alannarizzo and @realFRG weigh in on the rookie's hot start and the impact he's had on the bottom of the lineup." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Andy Pages' performances so far may force a difficult decision from manager Dave Roberts

Entering the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were running with a combination of James Outman, Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward, and Kike Hernandez. However, it has been Pages who has outperformed the rest since his call-up.

It remains to be seen how Dave Roberts will manage the roster when Jason Heyward returns from the IL, however, Pages certainly has the upper hand.

It's likely that Chris Taylor or James Outman will be on the outside looking in. So far this season, the pair has struggled at the plate with Taylor posting a dismal .078 batting average, whereas Outman is only sitting at a .179 batting average.

