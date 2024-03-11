"Going to get 7 strikeouts to celebrate his Oscar win" - Dodgers fans poke fun at Tyler Glasnow’s Cillian Murphy resemblance for Seoul Series start

Tyler Glasnow is officially the Los Angeles Dodgers ace. He's slated to be the first starter for the year when they begin on March 20 in Seoul. MLB is visiting South Korea for the Seoul Series and it will happen a week before the regular Opening Day. Either way, it's Glasnow who will then be followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Expand Tweet

It's a great time to be Glasnow. He was traded to the best team with the best roster in baseball and now gets to be their ace. It is also a great time to be someone who resembles Glasnow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has long been joked that Glasnow is actor Cillian Murphy's doppelganger, and the resemblance is uncanny. The two do look quite similar, and the announcement of Glasnow's position in the rotation is juxtaposed with Murphy's Best Actor win at the Oscar's.

Murphy won the award off the strength of a Herculean performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer film, which won tons of awards. Murphy played Dr. Robert J. Oppenheimer and earned many accolades.

MLB fans made note of the timing of these announcements as they celebrated Glasnow's ace status.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Glasnow has long been the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, but now he will captain the rotation of a team with the best World Series odds in the league.

Tyler Glasnow named Dodgers ace

The Dodgers pitching staff is extremely deep this season, and it's only going to get deeper when Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in 2025. For now, it's Tyler Glasnow followed by:

Glasnow Yoshinobu Yamamoto Bobby Miller James Paxton Clayton Kershaw

It will get even stronger once Emmet Sheehan, who is beginning the season on IL, and Walker Buehler return healthy. The Dodgers suddenly have a surplus of talented pitchers who will give them a good shot at winning most days of the week.

Tyler Glasnow is the Dodgers ace now

Glasnow is the anchor of that. He's a talented if often injured pitcher who starred in Tampa Bay, but they could not afford to keep him. Thus, he was traded and immediately extended for five more years.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.