"He’s going to be great" - Mike Trout delivers his verdict on Albert Pujols’ strong impression in Angels clubhouse

Mike Trout is one of the best players of his generation, and he once had the chance to play with one of the greatest in league history, Albert Pujols. Those two superstars were once teammates at the LA Angels, and Pujols is still giving Trout some tips on how to be successful.

In an article on Saturday, USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale detailed life after baseball for Pujols, who revealed his goal was to manage a Major League Baseball team. Pujols recently spent time with the Angels in spring training, and Trout spoke openly about how that meeting impacted him.

Not only is Trout thankful for what Pujols was able to provide, but he also knows how successful he would be as a manager.

“It was so good," Mike Trout said. “He talked about approach, preparation, routine and how important it was to carry that routine out. For a guy with all of that knowledge, and being in the trenches for that long, and being on teams that won, it was great to hear his message.

“I think he’s going to be a great, great manager."

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Pujols will get his first chance to manage on the big stage as he will lead the Dominican Republic team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. In a phone interview with Nightengale, Pujols was clear about his managerial potential.

"Now I'm serious about managing. This game has done so much for me, and now, I want to give back," Pujols said. "I'm ready."

Pujols currently manages Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Baseball League.

Mike Trout embracing leadership role heading into 2025 season

It has been a rough few seasons for Mike Trout, and there aren't high expectations for the LA Angels in 2025. Trout is focused on staying healthy during the 2025 season and also embracing his leadership role.

Speaking with MLB Network Radio on March 1, Trout shared his thoughts on his 2025 mindset.

"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said. "Just got to be out there, and you know that's the whole mindset coming into spring, coming into the year. Enjoy it, have some fun, and you know, play."

Mike Trout and the LA Angels have to hope that spending time with Albert Pujols pays dividends this season.

