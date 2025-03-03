“I still feel I’m the best” – Mike Trout keeps it real on mindset and leadership role for the Angels this season

Mike Trout was once considered the best player in Major League Baseball and a consistent threat to win the MVP Award. Injuries have impacted his career, but he remains an elite talent.

The LA Angels superstar recently sat down with MLB Network for an interview, where he discussed his personal goals. Despite enduring some tough seasons, Mike Trout still believes in his abilities.

"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Mike Trout told MLB Network Radio.

The stats back him up. Since making his MLB debut in 2011, Trout has belted 378 career home runs and owns a .299 career batting average. However, he acknowledged that staying healthy and on the field is key to making an impact on this young Angels team. LA is trying to win games with young talent after trading away several veterans.

"Just got to be out there, and you know that's the whole mindset coming into spring, coming into the year. Enjoy it, have some fun, and you know, play."

Mike Trout's Hall of Fame remains strong, but he will need several more healthy seasons to cement his legacy. Now in the back half of his career, he remains a dangerous presence when on the field.

Mike Trout gets advice from Minnesota Twins legend

Mike Trout has already proven his ability to succeed at the MLB level, but that doesn’t mean he’s unwilling to take advice. As he transitions to right field this season to help preserve his health, he has reached out to former Minnesota Twins star Torii Hunter for guidance.

"It's been a week and a half in spring training, I talked to him (Torii Hunter) a little bit about it," Trout said. 'I'm pretty sure he's coming out here and I'm gonna pick his brain a bit more."

"When we first had the conversation with the front office and Skip, the first thing that came to my mind was Torii Hunter because he made the transition when I was up here."

The move to right field will be an adjustment for Trout, but his biggest impact should still come at the plate.

