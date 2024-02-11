"He’s gonna have a lot of success really fast" - Dodgers' Gavin Lux impressed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 'nasty' bullpen session

Los Angeles Dodgers star Gavin Lux was impressed on Friday, as one of the marquee signings, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, had his first practice session.

Having missed the entire season last year due to an ACL tear, the 26-year-old infielder is back in action. Lux was one of the first to face the Japanese ace and expressed how impressed he was with his new teammate's pitching abilities.

As the Spring Training kicks off, we saw a first glimpse of Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in action as he threw his first practice session in front of the cameras.

Widely considered to be the best pitcher outside the MLB, Yamamoto showed why he left his new teammate impressed with what he saw. Lux had high praise for the young pitcher (via the LA Times):

“Really nasty. Everything is firm. The splitter plays like it’s 90-92. Fastball feels firmer than 94-95.

"The curveball, everything. It’s a four-pitch mix for a strike. And the little slide step he does makes everything play up. I think he’s gonna have a lot of success really fast.”

Gavin Lux was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 MLB Draft and was called up for his major league debut in 2019.

By the 2022 season, he was their first choice at second base as he finished the year as the NL triples leader. However, a torn ACL during Spring Training the next year ruled him out for the entire 2023 season.

Lux has now finished his rehabilitation and reported for Spring Training ready to go.

Gavin Lux hoping to get his MLB career back on track after avoiding salary arbitration

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux entered the first year of arbitration eligibility this year after missing the entire 2023 MLB.

He chose to sign a one-year, $1.22 million contract offered by the club. While he was poised to be the starting shortstop in 2023, he will hope to make his way back into the lineup this season.

He has already reported for duty and stepped in at the plate for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first bullpen session.

