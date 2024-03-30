"He's got a chance to be really, really good" - Guardians fans impressed with Cade Smith's MLB debut on Saturday

The Cleveland Guardians are taking on the Oakland Athletics to kick off the new season. Cleveland has been rolling through three games so far, getting out to an early 3-0 record.

Saturday's win included an impressive performance from one of the team's prospects, Cade Smith. In his MLB debut, he went two strong innings, giving up just one walk while striking out five batters.

Smith went undrafted after playing his college ball at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. However, he would sign a deal with Cleveland shortly after the 2020 MLB Draft.

Guardians fans could not be more excited about Cade Smith's potential. He has the potential to be a really good arm for a club that is known to develop pitchers well.

"He's got a chance to be really, really good" one fan posted.

"Tears of Joy! So happy for Cade!" another fan posted.

Smith was not the only pitcher that shined. Nick Sandlin and Tyler Beede also brought it in the bullpen, going three innings and giving up zero runs while striking out five batters.

Under Stephen Vogt, the Cleveland Guardians could be a surprising team

Cleveland Guardians (Image via Getty)

The American League Central is an interesting division this season. There is no clear-cut winner coming into the 2024 season, and the division seems up for grabs.

Last year, the Minnesota Twins ran away with the division. They held a nine-game lead over the Detroit Tigers to make the postseason. The Guardians fizzled out at the end of the season, finishing in third place in the AL Central.

This season, Cleveland is entering the new year with a new manager, Stephen Vogt. he replaced Terry Francona after Francona retired following the end of the 2023 season.

Vogt recently retired as a player following the 2022 season. During the 2023 season, he served as the Seattle Mariners bullpen and quality control coach before taking the job in Cleveland.

With Vogt being so young, he has the ability to connect with players in ways other managers may not be able to. This could give them an edge during a long and grueling MLB season.

While Cleveland is not full of star players, they have an exciting lineup, including one of the most underrated players, Jose Ramirez. It will be interesting to see just how far Vogt can bring this team in his first season as a new manager.

