"He's got the yips" - Blue Jays fans distraught as All-Star Alek Manoah struggles in Spring Training debut

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah had his first Spring Training outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. Unfortunately, it did not go well for the 2022 All-Star, as he struggled to keep the opposing bats quiet.

Manoah finished the day going 1.2 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and a walk while hitting three batters. He only threw 38 pitches in the outing, 17 for strikes.

Manoah gave up a leadoff single to Riley Greene before plunking Spencer Torkelson and Mark Canha to load the bases. Fortunately for him, he was able to get a double play the next batter, or his day could have looked a lot worse in the box score.

Blue Jays fans are worried. Manoah struggled mightily last season, being moved to the minors. They hoped he got over his issues during the offseason, but it seems that they are still haunting him.

"He's got the yips" one fan posted.

"I’m sure it’s stuck in his head about last years issues. Let’s hope he relaxes and has a better next outing. Maybe bring him in as a reliever instead of starting him" another fan posted.

Some fans do not see Manoah getting over his issues this season. They fear that without Manoah being a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter, the team could struggle in a tough American League East division.

Alek Manoah's struggle with the Blue Jays came out of nowhere

Alek Manoah was considered one of the top prospects in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Blue Jays selected him with their 11th overall pick, and he quickly made his way through the organization's minor leagues.

During the 2021 season, Manoah debuted and started against the New York Yankees. He went six innings that day, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters, getting the win 2-0.

Manoah built upon his impressive debut and carried that into the 2022 season. That year, he would be selected to his first All-Star game alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

However, during the 2023 season, things started to spiral. In June against the Houston Astros, Manoah gave up six runs in the first inning, only getting one out. This resulted in him being demoted to the Florida Complex League.

If he cannot get back to the pitcher he was when he first came up through the league, his days could be numbered.

