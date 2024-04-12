“He’s been helping me out big-time” - Juan Soto cites reunion with ex-Nats hitting coach Pat Roessler for easing his transition to Yankees

In the two weeks since Juan Soto made his debut for the New York Yankees, the outfielder has become a fan favorite. With his success being the primary driver of his popularity, perhaps it is a taste of familiarity that the snappy Soto can attribute his success to.

In a recent piece for The Athletic, writer Brendan Kuty profiled Soto's relationship with Yankees assistant coach Pat Roessler. Although 2024 represents the first season for both men in the Bronx, their relationship stretches back further.

"The Yankees want Juan Soto to feel at home. So they brought in a hitting coach very close to him, someone who understands his heart and his swing. "He's like a grandfather" READ about their relationship:" - Brendan Kuty

Roessler was employed as the hitting coach for the Washington Nationals from 2020 until late 2023. During his first two years in Washington, Roessler played an instrumental role in helping then-Nat Soto hone his hitting game. In the shortened season of 2020 Soto hit .351 to win the NL batting title before leading the league in walks in both 2021 and 2022.

Roessler, for his part, played baseball at the University of Arizona before entering professional coaching. Originally hired as a hitting coach for the Montreal Expos in 2000, Roessler became director of player development for the Yankees in 2005 before becoming the Mets' assistant hitting coach.

"JUAN SOTO GOODBYE. To hit a HR +575" - Action Network

According to Soto, Roessler has "been helping me out big-time” since the pair reunited under the banner of the New York Yankees earlier this season. In thirteen games so far this season, Soto's 18 hits and 12 RBIs lead the team in both categories. Moreover, the 25-year old has slashed .360/.468/.540, and has shown little signs of slowing down.

Juan Soto has soaked in every minute of his Yankees career

Since the announcement of the Yankees acquiring Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres last year, fans in the Bronx have been obsessed. After hammering his first home run at Yankee Stadium, Soto told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:

"They really surprised me with that one. I hit it pretty good. I was doubting, I was like, 'Is it going to go? Is it going to stay?' But then when that ball landed, they jumped out of their seats. It felt pretty good"

Already seen as an icon, the Yankees are in for a complicated set of negotiations when Soto becomes a free agent this fall.

