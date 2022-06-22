“He’s hilarious. Love his sense of humor” “That’s amazing” - Twitter reacts to Atlanta Braves reliever Darren O'Day getting socks authenticated from the MLB

Darren O'Day is in the twilight period of his career. O'Day signed with the Los Angeles Angels out of his Jacksonville, Florida, high school in 2008. Since then, O'Day has played for several teams but has made only one trip to the All-Star game, which came in 2015.

"Darren O'Day getting his socks authenticated by MLB because he got dirt on them might be my favorite thing from the 2022 season so far." - Jeff Passan

O'Day is now playing for the Atlanta Braves under a minor league contract that will see him make $1 million this season. Darren O'Day is known for his submarine style side-arm pitch. Last night, O'Day made a play that made him look like he was back in his rookie season.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Darren O'Day makes big play at first base, gets socks authenticated, aka dirty

Last season, O'Day made 12 appearances for the New York Yankees, finishing the season with a 3.38 ERA. Looking for one last shot at glory, O'Day signed a minor league contract with the Braves earlier this year. At 39, it looks as though O'Day will soon be set for retirement.

Rebecca @BaseballReba @JeffPassan Isn’t it wonderful? That he said he hadn’t been dirty in a couple presidential administrations was perhaps the last funny bit of the whole thing, and that’s saying something! @JeffPassan Isn’t it wonderful? That he said he hadn’t been dirty in a couple presidential administrations was perhaps the last funny bit of the whole thing, and that’s saying something! 😊

However, O'Day did not look like a 39-year-old bullpen pitcher in resurfaced footage of himself. In a game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Atlanta earlier this year, O'Day showed off his fielding.

A pair of sports reporters from Bally Sports Braves showed Darren O'Day a few of his own highlights yesterday. Chief among them was a fielding play made by O'Day earlier in the season against the Nats.

During the play, O'Day rushed to cover first base as he saw a double-play ball hit along the ground. Darren O'Day stretched himself out to catch the ball, thrown by Braves second baseman Dansby Swanson.

TouchAllFour @TAFBaseball @JeffPassan It’s the little things in baseball that makes it the best sport of the Big 4! @JeffPassan It’s the little things in baseball that makes it the best sport of the Big 4!

Despite making the play, O'Day found himself sprawled out on the dirty infield moments after a rain delay. In hindsight, O'Day jokingly claimed that the MLB had authenticated his socks, and joked he had not yet been dirty in his 15-year career.

Fans have taken to Twitter to highlight the humor of the clip. MLB analyst Jeff Passan has tweeted that the exchange might well be his "favorite thing of the 2022 season so far."

O'Day was quick to make light of the whole situation. Although fans love it, he was clear that this was nothing but a small bit of self-deprication. "If you can't laugh at yourself, then who can you laugh at?"

