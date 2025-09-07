Boston Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela robbed Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll with a stunning catch in the fifth inning on Saturday. The outfielder leaped with the help of the walls at Chase Field and grabbed the ball.With one out in the inning, on a 1-2 count, Carroll hit an 81 mph change-up from Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito towards the Chase Field iconic swimming pool. Rafaela tracked the ball, completed the catch, and fell to his knees, celebrating.The initial confusion from the announcers and his teammates turned into instant jubilation after he threw the ball back towards the infield with replays showing the marks of his boots on the wall.Fans were quick to the scene as they expressed their opinions about Ceddanne Rafaela's catch.&quot;He's not human,&quot; a fan exclaimed.&quot;Just another day at the office for Ceddanne baby,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Wow, what a catch! 🙌🏽 Just give him the Gold Glove right now,&quot; another fan said.&quot;If Rafaela doesn’t win the Gold Glove this year, then MLB has to redo the qualifications, because this man is the best CF in baseball,&quot; another fan opined.&quot;Been watching Red Sox for 60 years probably the greatest catch I've seen, and yes better than Dewey's,&quot; a fan thought of the catch.&quot;Good things are going to happen for the Redsox in the very very near future,&quot; a fan said.The Red Sox were unable to rally from the 4-1 deficit at that point to take the win. Rafaela has been used as a utility man by manager Alex Cora since his debut two years ago. Last year, he divided his time between shortstop and center field.This year, Ceddanne Rafaela was used in the heart of the infield at second base. He struggled a bit, with just 34 putouts in 72 total chances and 3 errors at 2B. Having played 111 games at center field, he has been stellar at the position and is likely to remain there, considering injuries to Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony.Lucas Giolito makes feelings known about Ceddanne Rafaela's catchBoston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito will have one fewer home run in his career record, thanks to the 24-year-old outfielder who is becoming a sensation in the field.“He’s a premier, premier outfielder. In my opinion, the best center fielder in the league,&quot; Giolito said after the game. &quot;He has proven it making extraordinary plays like that.”Ceddanne Rafaela has a 16 Outs Above Average at center field with a 93% success rate in 281 attempts, which is only second to Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs among qualified outfielders in that position.