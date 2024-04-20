"He's insane" - Yankees fans erupt after Juan Soto makes stellar play at the wall robbing Rays slugger Richie Palacios 

New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto has gotten off to a fantastic start. He has made plays with his glove and arm and has been one of the best hitters in the league, posting a .352/.478/.577 slash line to start the year.

On Friday, Soto continued to impress with a web-gem play in the outfield. In the third inning, he robbed Tampa Bay Rays slugger Richie Palacios of what looked to be a home run.

Quite a few were skeptical about Soto's abilities in the outfield prior to the Yanks trading for him. It seems the three-time All-Star is making it a mission to put those doubters to bed.

The trade could not have gone better for the Bronx Bombers so far. Soto is certainly why the club sits atop the tough American League East division.

"He's insane" - one fan posted.

"2 blank checks and the keys to the city" - posted another fan.

"Weren't we told he couldn't field? - posted another.

The stellar catch got Yankees fans out of their seats. They want to see the front office give Soto whatever he wants to stay with the club past the 2024 season.

"He's Juan in a million!" - said another fan.

"Definitely hard when he's still adjusting" - said another fan.

Some fans have pointed out the difficulty in the catch, as Soto is still adjusting to the outfield in the Bronx. 19 games in, and it looks like he has been covering these grounds his whole career.

Yankees slugger Juan Soto's emergence has boosted the performances of others

New York Yankees - Juan Soto and Aaron Judge (Image via Getty)

This Yankees squad looks a whole lot different than the 2023 team that missed the postseason. Many thanks can be given to Juan Soto, but he is not the only players that is performing well this season.

Anthony Volpe improved over the offseason and has been killing it at the plate this year. He holds a .324 batting average with two home runs.

Another player that has been a pleasant surprise has been Oswaldo Cabrera. While not in the lineup every game, Cabrera is hitting .309 with three home runs early into the year. Fans have demanded that manager Aaron Boone keep him in the lineup.

This team could be a force once Aaron Judge finds his groove at the plate.

