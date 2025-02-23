"He’s just so hurt, it’s so sad" - Ex-Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly trolls Yankees & manager Aaron Boone over World Series 'class' criticism

Following the World Series victory last season, not only fans but even LA Dodgers players hurled criticism towards the New York Yankees, which didn't sit well with Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The likes of Joe Kelly and Chris Taylor have said on podcasts this offseason that the Yankees were no match to them and that they weren't deserving to be in the Fall Classic series. Responding, Boone fired "class" comments, citing that some Dodgers players lacked in that area.

It only added fire to the feud, as on Saturday, Kelly, who's unsigned, got back at Boone on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast:

“He’s just so hurt. It’s so sad. When your fearless leader has fear, it’s a little tough to see. … Feelings are hurt.”

Known for his blunt answers, Kelly pressed the Yankees where it could hurt them the most. He highlighted moments from the pivotal Game 5 to his son Knox's Little League team.

“I wonder how ground balls are going? PFPs, ground balls, the little things," Kelly added. "I got Knox’s 9-year-old travel ball team, first move after a ground ball is hit to the right side, all of them are breaking, every single one of them.

"Every single one of them. Kids who pitch one inning a week know how to get over. They’re 9, it’s the ZT prospects. 9 years old, not one of them forgets to get over, I promise you. I know who does forget. Not the 9-year-old ZT prospects.”

The indirect jab by Kelly was in reference to World Series Game 5 where Gerrit Cole forgot to cover first base with Anthony Rizzo fielding the ball. It was the start of an offensive juggernaut in the fifth inning where the Dodgers rallied back from down 4-0 to 5-4.

What did Aaron Boone said about Dodgers players not showing "class"?

Earlier in February, during an interview with ESPN, Aaron Boone levied sharp criticism without naming anyone, saying that the Dodgers didn't handle their victory well.

"The reality is we didn't play our best in the series and they won, so they had that right to say whatever," Boone said. "Hopefully, we're in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.

"But the reality is it's a great team. It's a great organization with a lot of great people that I happen to know and respect, too. So a few people sounding off isn't necessarily how I would want to draw it up."

The to and fro will likely make the upcoming series between the Dodgers and the Yankees even more exciting. Some emotions were hurt, so the Yankees could look to exact revenge for the World Series.

Both the Yankees and the Dodgers lead their respective leagues, as per oddsmakers, so a rematch in 2025 for the Commissioner's Trophy could be on the cards.

