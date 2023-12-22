There is arguably nothing that Shohei Ohtani cannot do on the baseball field. The two-way Japanese superstar has continually shattered the idea of what fans felt was possible for one player to do in a game. An elite pitcher AND an elite hitter, Ohtani has established himself as a true icon of the sport.

"Putting into perspective how impressive Shohei Ohtani's 2023 MVP campaign was with the help of Statcast! Best of Statcast - tonight at 7pm ET | MLB Network + @googlecloud" - @MLBNetwork

When it comes to everything that Shohei Ohtani has accomplished since joining the MLB, the Japanese sensation has done nearly everything possible from an individual standpoint. A two-time American League MVP, Ohtani has cemented himself as a future Hall of Fame talent after only six seasons.

It's tough to deny that Ohtani is arguably the greatest baseball player in Japanese history, however, another Japanese star believes that his impact is bigger than just their country.

New York Yankees playoff hero Hideki Matsui believes that "He's not just a top Japanese player, he's one of the greatest in the MLB." One of Ohtani's heroes when he was growing up, Matsui was one of the superstars interviewed in the documentary, "Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream."

Although Ohtani will not pitch during the 2024 season, his dual-threat abilities have made him one of the must-watch athletes in sports. Thanks to his unbelievable talent, he was able to secure the richest contract in North American sports history, signing a ten-year, $700,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani shared an unforgettable moment with Hideki Matsui this offseason

A clip from the aforementioned documentary featuring Matsui and Ohtani circulated on social media, with the former New York Yankees outfielder gifting Ohtani with an autographed baseball. Ohtani said that it was something that he would cherish for the rest of his life.

"(Translated by Google Translate) Hideki Matsui is so happy he has been Ohtani's idle for long time. Hideki Matsui, I heard that you are someone Otani has admired for a long time. Looks like it will be broadcast on ESPN in the US today! I'm happy. I want many people to see it" - @zh_sho_0_sy002z

