"He's like a bull" - Colton Cowser reflects on Orioles teammate Gunnar Henderson's clutch homer in Red Sox showdown

Colton Cowser is coming off an excellent game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday evening at Fenway Park. The slugger smashed his first major league home run in the fifth inning and followed it up with another deep homer in the 10th inning against Isaiah Campbell.

Cowser's second shot was a three-run blast that helped the Orioles extend a six-run lead against the Red Sox, eventually leading them to victory with the final score of 9-4.

Apart from Cowser, Gunnar Henderson was the other notable player for Baltimore during the game. Henderson gave his team the initial lead against their opponents by blasting a two-run home run. Both players stood out for the Orioles on the offensive end.

Reflecting on Henderson's performance in a post-game interview, Cowser said,

"I like Gunnar when he's mad. He's like a bull when he's mad. He just keeps going."

Colton Cowser reaches milestone with the Orioles

In just 24 plate appearances, Colton Cowser has already reached a milestone with the Orioles. He is the first hitter on the team to record 10 RBIs and five extra-base hits within the span of three games.

After Boog Powell in 1966, Cowser also became the youngest hitter on the team to achieve those numbers. The 24-year-old outfielder seems to have finally found his rhythm in the major leagues and is off to a great start with the team.

The Orioles drafted Cowser in their 2021 overall draft pick, and he made his MLB debut last season in July. However, upon Aaron Hicks' return from the injured list, the slugger was sent back to the minors for the rest of the season.

This season Cowser made the Opening Day roster and has gone 6-for-13 in the series against the Red Sox. After the game, the 24-year-old is holding a batting clip of .458 with a 1.379 OPS.

As for the first ball he sent soaring in MLB, the slugger managed to procure it, and he's eager to keep it as a memento. When asked about the ball, he said,

"I'll put it in a little ball case and hopefully put it somewhere nice in the game room or the movie room."

The Orioles swept the Red Sox in their three-game series and are now second in the AL East behind the New York Yankees.

