"He's looking forward to getting back to being the most feared hitter" - Yankees GM Brian Cashman expects Giancarlo Stanton's bounce-back season

Giancarlo Stanton was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017 and he has struggled with injuries ever since. The five-time All-Star had a challenging MLB season in 2023, hitting a career-low .191 in 101 games for 24 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Stanton is on track to return to his MVP form. Despite concerns about his ability to play a full season due to his injuries, Cashman is optimistic about improvements and shared positive updates.

"He's always been one of the most feared hitters in the game,” Cashman said. “He's looking forward to getting back to that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although injuries have slowed down Stanton’s performance in the past seasons, limiting his playing time, Cashman expects him to bounce back in the 2024 season and that he will be a key factor for their World Series bid.

Is Giancarlo Stanton ready to be a game changer for the Yankees?

Giancarlo Stanton has been a terrific hitter all his career. He holds a lifetime .259 batting average with 402 home runs and 1,031 RBIs. He's earned five All-Star selections, secured the 2017 National League MVP title, and topped the Majors in home runs that year with 59. Additionally, he led the National League in home runs with 37 in 2014.

Stanton had multiple injuries, including a knee injury in 2019, a hamstring injury in 2020 and a quadriceps injury in 2021. These injuries have troubled Stanton, limiting his participation in 391 out of 708 games since 2019.

But Cashman is hopeful that Stanton will shine in the upcoming season, as he has been working harder to reclaim his status as one of the dangerous hitters. Cashman believes that Stanton is one of the few players who can handle the pressure of playing in New York and perform well in the postseason.

“I value Giancarlo Stanton as a player,” Cashman said on MLB.com. “Without a doubt, he’s one of the big drivers when we do win. He’s one of the few players you bring to New York who hasn’t backed down, and who has handled himself in a professional manner through thick and thin."

As the Yankees prepare for Spring training, which is about to start in February, the anticipation for Stanton’s comeback is steadily growing among the fans and baseball enthusiasts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.