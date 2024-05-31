"He’s making the League look like high school" - When Alex Rodriguez said that Shohei Ohtani's made the MLB look easy during his rookie season

Shohei Ohtani continues to prove why he is arguably the best player of his generation. The Japanese sensation has been incredible since joining the MLB back in 2018, thanks to his elite abilities as a hitter and a pitcher. Thanks to his achievements on the field, Ohtani has won the AL MVP twice in his career and is a legitimate contender to secure the award in the NL this season.

"Shohei Ohtani went to the Halos as one of the most exciting prospects ever. Did he impress enough during his rookie season?" - @SInow

Although Shohei Ohtani might be delivering the best season of his career at the plate this year, he has been a force to be reckoned with since his debut. A superstar in the NPB, Ohtani was prepared for stardom before making his MLB debut, and it showed as he slugged his way to the 2018 Rookie of the Year Award.

"Alex Rodriguez talks Ohtani and breaks down Luis Severino's pitching mechanics | MLB WHIP AROUND" - FOX Sports

As Ohtani was tearing it up in majors during his rookie season, three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez expressed his disbelief regarding the two-way star's talent.

"He’s making the League look like high school," Rodriguez said on a 2018 episode of MLB Whip Around. "It is something like I’ve never seen before," the former Yankees star continued about Ohtani's two-way abilities.

Shohei Ohtani went on to finish the 2018 season with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases with a .285 batting average at the plate. He also threw 51.2 innings for the Los Angeles Angels that season, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani has only improved at the MLB level as he has gotten older

There was a sense following Shohei Ohtani's rookie season that he was more of a gimmick than a true superstar. However, he has silenced his critics time and time again. The two-way phenomenon has continued to improve each season, looking even better than ever at the plate.

Through 55 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ohtani has posted an impressive .330 batting average with an American League-leading 1.011 OPS.

Heading into Friday's action, Ohtani has racked up 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 13 stolen. It's worth mentioning that he is doing this while simultaneously recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

