“He’s moving in the right direction” – Astros manager Joe Espada optimistic about Kyle Tucker’s recovery process; not ready to return to lineup

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada is not too concerned with Kyle Tucker's recovery process. The slugger has been on the IL since June 3 after fouling a ball off his right shin.

While he was eligible to return from the 10-day IL on Friday, he is not in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers. He still needs more time before he can return and help his club.

Ahead of the Friday night game against Detroit, Espada provided an update on Tucker's timetable. He feels confident that the slugger will return in a matter of days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Still not there for tomorrow, but I think he's moving in the right direction. So, hopefully, we can get him running around here in the next day or two," said Espada.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Tucker has yet to move around on the field, but has been doing "baseball-related activities in the weight room." Espada believes Tucker will get off his feet over the weekend.

It does not look like Tucker will get back into the lineup over the weekend, but he could be activated next week. Houston takes on the Chicago White Sox, and it would be a perfect game to ease Tucker back into.

Houston Astros need Kyle Tucker back in the lineup

Houston Astros - Kyle Tucker (Image via USA Today)

Kyle Tucker has been a bright spot for the Astros this season. In 60 games, he has hit .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs and 40 runs batted in. Those 19 homers rank him third, right behind Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson for most home runs.

Expand Tweet

Tucker has always been a great player but has seemingly taken his game to new heights this season. He has certainly put his name in the hat to get some MVP votes if he can keep this type of performance up.

While the club is not looking to rush him back, they would like to see him back in the lineup sooner than later. They have some ground to make up in the American League West, sitting eight games out of first place behind the Seattle Mariners.

Houston has won the AL West six of the past seven seasons, so it is shocking to see them struggling so much. However, injuries have cost this team a lot even just a few months into the season.

It will be interesting to see if the 'Stros can fight their way back and make up some ground in the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback