"He’s a once-in-a-generation player" - Marcus Stroman touts Yankees teammate Juan Soto as all-time great after an excellent first-month performance 

It did not take long for a pinstriped Juan Soto to capture the hearts and minds of fans in the Bronx. However, as is evidenced by recent praise from a teammate, that admiration has made its way to the locker room as well.

In a recent piece for The Athletic, writer Brendan Kuty profiled some of Soto's teammates after the outfielder's tremendously successful first season as a Yankee. One of the most strong endorsements of Soto came from pitcher Marcus Stroman.

"Marcus Stroman on Juan Soto: “He’s a once-in-a-generation player. I legit think that and he’s only f—ing 25. I truly believe he’ll go down as one of the best hitters of all time.” Some thoughts w/ @BrendanKutNJ on Soto's first month in pinstripes" - Chris Kirschner

The pitcher, who is also in his first season with the New York Yankees, had some esteemed words for Soto. According to Stroman, Juan Soto is a "once-in-a-generation player", who will "go down as one of the best hitters of all time."

After glancing at Soto's statistics, it is difficult to argue with Stroman. After hitting a career-high 35 home runs as a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Soto has kicked his game into another gear since making his Yankees debut in March.

"Juan Soto goes yard and takes a glove with him!" - MLB

In 29 games for the New York Yankees this season, the 25 year-old Soto is hitting .318/.434/.564 with 7 home runs, a league-leading 24 RBIs, and a league-best 24 walks. Moreover, Soto's 35th hits place him in the fourth position in the league right now.

Juan Soto's production has inspired those around him

This weekend, Soto recorded his 800th career hit against the Milwaukee Brewers. As the clinic unfolds in real-time, Marcus Stroman is not the only individual within the Yankees organization in awe of Soto. Recently, GM Brian Cashman offered his own words lauding Soto, telling MLB.com:

"He's been great. Listen, everybody knows he’s a Hall of Fame-caliber type player, right? He’s one of a kind that way. Only a few can be in that category"

If Soto keeps playing the way he has, then several teams will be in the mix when he becomes a free agent in November. Regardless, much can happen between now and then, and the Yankees are benefitting hugely from his on-field successes thus far in 2024.

