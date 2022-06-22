"He's p**sed. I love it!" "My man is ready to go" - New York Yankees fans love Aaron Judge's intensity from the dugout despite being benched

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is on the bench for today's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in order to rest up. Players in such situations normally just relax in the dugout. However, the home run leader exuded intensity throughout.

It is extremely difficult for any player to take time off, even if it is best for them and their team in the long run.

One fan captured the intense look on Judge's face during the game and posted it to Twitter.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Aaron Judge loves being on the bench https://t.co/MSXeOFHc4O

This is a look of intensity that Yankees fans were thrilled to see because a player who always wants to go hard for his team is a tremendous asset. This is especially true if that player has the superhuman talent that Aaron Judge possesses.

This fan was thrilled to see the anger on Judge's face for not being able to contribute.

Aaron Judge is the leader of the New York Yankees, and his desire to play has got the fanbase excited

Aaron Judge's benching does have interesting timing, as the New York Yankees slugger will begin arbitration for a contract extension in the coming days.

It is unlikely that the upcoming negotiation has anything to do with the benching, but it did not stop fans from bringing it up.

This fan, in particular, has a theory on the situation.

This fan provided a brilliant play on words based on the last name of the star player.

Richard Staff @RichardStaff @PlayoffTanaka_ The one Judge in America who doesn't want to sit in the bench

This user sees a player who is not content sitting in the dugout for another moment.

Meanwhile, one fan hilariously related the expression on Judge's face to a childhood memory.

Patrick Kinman @Patchman513 @PlayoffTanaka_ When your parents make you do chores in the summer time when everyone is out having fun

This fan reveled in the intensity of the slugger's face.

tany(づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ @tanyurstupid @PlayoffTanaka_ Bro looks like hes gonna kill someone💀

This fan hopes the outfielder can maintain his emotions for the remainder of the season to give the team more and more chances to win.

Kyle Radley @Kradley @PlayoffTanaka_ I want that man pissed off for about 4 more months

The MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint, and the New York Yankees know that. By giving Aaron Judge a game off here and there throughout the season, they give themselves the best chance to win.

Even the most talented players get tired, and the AL MVP frontrunner is no exception, despite how much he may disagree.

