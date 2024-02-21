"He's been doing it to perfection" - Angels manager Ron Washington praises Mike Trout's leadership as club enters new era

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are entering a new era in franchise history this season. Following the departure of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani in free agency, the Angels will be looking to return to rebuild and create a new foundation that will hopefully lead to success in the future.

While the Los Angeles Angels could have a long road ahead of them, the club's new manager Ron Washington believes that Mike Trout will be able to help establish a new identity.

"When you're playing the game, you gotta have fun. Then you have to take that fun and turn it into seriousness and just build a foundation." - Ron Washington on his mindset during @Angels Spring Training #MLBTonight | @castrovince" - @MLBNetwork

The veteran manager praised Trout's work ethic and abilities this offseason, saying, "He's been doing it to perfection." Washington believes that while there is no perfection in baseball, Trout has been executing at that level all training camp and it is rubbing off on the younger players around him.

The Los Angeles Angels will certainly feel the absence of Shohei Ohtani in their lineup and starting rotation, however, Ron Washington believes that the club is making the right steps toward competing this upcoming season.

The 71-year-old said that if the team can continue following the example set by Mike Trout, they could find themselves competing on a daily basis. "I'm not talking every now and then, I'm talking every night," Washington said about the optimism he has around the Angels roster.

Mike Trout will be looking to bounce back after a rough 2023 campaign

Although Trout is reportedly eager to compete and start the regular season off right, Washington admitted that the three-time MVP just "had to deal with some setbacks." That being said, the Angels skipper said that Trout was the same talented player he was when he was a young player just bursting onto the scene.

"Mike Trout puts in the work now ... for the results you see later. #SpringTraining" - @MLB

The key for Trout this season will be his health. Injuries limited the 11-time All-Star to only 82 games last year, which directly impacted the team missing the postseason yet again. Over those 82 games, the outfielder posted a .263 batting average with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

