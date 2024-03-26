"He’s my pick on the NL MVP” - Former MLB star weighs in on Bryce Harper’s importance in Phillies lineup 

Bryce Harper and Trea Turner will lead the Philadelphia Phillies' batting lineup this season. Both All-Star players had important at-bats in the Phillies' 2023 postseason, which was cut short after the Arizona Diamondbacks got the better of them in the NLCS.

Recently, on an MLB Network segment, former major league players Dan Plesac and Mike Lowell contributed to the discussion centered on who is the most important hitter of the Phillies' 2024 season.

Plesac picked Bryce Harper, saying:

"Bryce Harper. I just think he's my pick on the NL MVP a year removed from that surgery that he's had," Plesac said. "Big game guy wears his emotions on his sleeve, not afraid of the moment, not afraid of Philadelphia.

"I go back a couple of years ago that big home run he hit opposite field against the Padres," Plesac added. "He's not afraid to be front and center. He's been everything that the Phillies wanted him to be when he signed there. He's my guy."

Mike Lowell picks Trea Turner over Bryce Harper

While Lowell acknowledged Harper's skill, he believes Trea Turner ignites the whole lineup:

"Well, I'm gonna I'm gonna go with the guy that might be hitting right in front of Bryce Harper," Lowell said. "Bryce Harper is a star of stars, I think he actually relishes the big moment, but Trey Turner is the type of guy who I just think ignites this whole lineup.

"He's the type of guy who he brings the speed element (0:51) He plays a premium position and he causes all sorts of problems for pitchers for the hitters that come after he's on base," Lowell added.

As far as Spring Training is concerned, in 28 at-bats, Harper is averaging a dismal .179 for an OPS of .508. On the other hand, in 46 plate appearances, Turner is averaging .283 for an OPS of .718.

Both of these players are undoubtedly crucial to the Phillies' lineup and their postseason chances, as the club will look to go back to the NLCS and come out swinging this season.

Who do you think is more important to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup, Bryce Harper or Trea Turner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

