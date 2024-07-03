“He's not a positive presence in the dugout” “He has been bad all year”- Dodgers fans react to Tim Anderson as a potential target after being DFA’d

The Miami Marlins have just DFA'd recent acquisition and shortstop Tim Anderson. The Marlins have seen the slugger struggle to make ends meet with his performance at the plate. Anderson signed a $5 million contract with the team during free agency.

That said, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker pulled the plug as infielder Xavier Edwards will replace Anderson for the time being.

It's going to take a while for the shortstop to get back in the game, but many have speculated Anderson to be a potential target for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on a post by Dodgers Nation on Anderson being a potential target.

While the post was just a speculation, fans expressed their disinterest in the possibility. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X.

"Hope not, he's not a positive presence in the dugout and he is just a shadow of the player he once was. Miggy Ro is a way better player right now," wrote one fan.

"NO!! He has been bad all year. I would rather they stay with Rojas and move mookie back to 2b. Lux ct3 are punchless," another fan wrote.

"No. The Dodgers value work ethic and clubhouse chemistry. They wouldn't bring him in on a ML minimum deal," one fan chipped in.

Comments continued to flow as some fans compared Miguel Rojas to Tim Anderson.

"Would much rather use Rojas," wrote one fan.

"He has not been good for two years. He couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat at this point. Way better off with Miggy Ro at SS," one fan chipped in.

"I hope not. Rojas has been great so far. A move like this would hurt his morale," one fan responded.

Tim Anderson ranks in the bottom three in OPS

Tim Anderson's 2024 season has been a struggle. The slugger recorded a poor .463 OPS and is ranked in the bottom three. Anderson's struggles continued as he failed to show progress.

It's understandable as to why the Marlins have DFA'd Tim Anderson. The slugger has just 50 hits and nine RBIs with zero home runs. He holds a batting clip of .214 with a .237 OBP. Overall, he drove in 16 runs in 234 appearances at the plate.

