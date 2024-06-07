"He's the prototypical New York guy" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez talks up Aaron Judge and how he fits in the Bronx

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has been largely impressed with how Aaron Judge has handled himself throughout his career. He has been the go-to guy in the Bronx since the 2017 season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Judge was named the Yanks' captain, homering on Opening Day. He is one of the game's best and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon.

With Judge and the Yankees off to a killer start this year, A-Rod could not be more happy for his former club. He went on a recent airing of The Herd with Colin Cowherd to talk about how special Judge is.

"He's a prototypical New York guy on Madison Avenue. Likeable, great parents, educators all around his family, [and] married to his junior high sweetheart," said A-Rod.

There are not many bad things you can say about Judge. He carries himself well both on and off the field, largely thanks to Patty and Wayne Judge who adopted the slugger.

"Colin, if you could just make up the perfect New York, Madison Avenue player, it's Aaron Judge. This is the kind of player George Steinbrenner would have just been madly in love with," said A-Rod.

A-Rod went as far as to say that Judge would have been a player that the late George Steinbrenner would have loved. The Bronx is in good hands over the next handful of years.

A 2024 World Series title would cement Aaron Judge's status with the New York Yankees

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Image via USA Today)

One thing that is missing on Aaron Judge's career list of accomplishments is a World Series title. You cannot be considered an all-time Yankee player without one.

Luckily for Judge, the Bronx Bombers have gotten off to a fantastic start and look to be one of the league's best teams. They sit atop the AL East with a record of 44-19, four games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

The club leads all MLB teams with a 2.80 ERA, and their pitching staff could get a whole lot better in the next few weeks. Gerrit Cole is in the middle of his minor-league rehab assignment and looked great in his first outing.

With the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner returning soon, The Bronx Bombers are going to be a tough team to deal with. It is looking like it is their World Series to lose if they can keep this up.

