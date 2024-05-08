“He’s quickly becoming one of my favorite Yankees” – New York fans hyped as Alex Verdugo crushes 3-run home run off Justin Verlander

On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo and the New York Yankees found themselves facing off against Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. While Houston would get on the board first, Verdugo would quickly put that lead to bed.

In the bottom of the first inning, Verdugo hit a three-run bomb, scoring Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to put his team ahead 3-1. The homer marked Verdugo's fifth of the year.

Verdugo battled on a 3-2 count and got the pitch he was looking for. The home run traveled 383 feet to right center, giving his club the lead. He would later help drive in another run in the third inning, widening the gap.

There is no doubt that Verdugo is currently crushing it hitting cleanup for the Bronx Bombers. Manager Aaron Boone swapped Giancarlo Stanton and Verdugo in the lineup, and it is certainly paying off.

"He's quickly becoming one of my favorite Yankees" - one fan posted.

"And Verlander knew it was gone as soon as Verdugo hit it" - posted another.

"Permanent cleanup hitter" - posted another.

With the offensive firepower he had on Tuesday, fans want to see Verdugo permanently move to the four-hole.

"I know it's still early... Dugie deserves to be in pinstripes next year" - said another.

"Man where would we be without our offseason moves" - said another.

Fans want to see Verdugo in pinstripes next season. They believe he has shown that he is capable of being a difference-maker in the lineup.

Have the Yankees found a new cleanup hitter in Alex Verdugo?

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo (Image via USA Today)

Alex Verdugo's move to the cleanup spot may not come as a surprise to many Yankees fans. They have witnessed Giancarlo Stanton struggle at times this year. Through 31 games, Stanton is hitting .226/.282/.435 with six home runs and 18 runs batted in.

He has not been a reliable bat in the four-spot, so in comes Verdugo. This is a bit of a head-scratcher as he is not your prototypical cleanup hitter with an average exit velocity of 86.9 mph.

Nevertheless, Verdugo has been stellar this season, hitting .271 with four home runs before Tuesday's matchup with the Astros. It will be interesting to see if he stays as the cleanup hitter in this potent lineup.

