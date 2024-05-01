“He’s not scared to support his brothers” - Alex Verdugo’s touching durag gesture resonates with Yankees teammate Marcus Stroman

Before the start of this season, Marcus Stroman had Alex Verdugo ask him something he'd never heard before. The New York Yankees pitcher has always worn a durag during his outings, but no one else has joined him. It's a part of who Stroman is, and Verdugo's desire to wear one with him was unexpected.

“I never had anyone wear a durag in support of me. That meant the world to me," Stroman told The Athletic. "He’s someone who’s not afraid to be himself out there. He’s not scared to support his brothers, even if it might go against a societal norm.”

Stroman has always worn a durag for 11 seasons in the MLB. It's his way of embracing his identity, as well as being a fashion statement. He believes he looks good, as he told the Athletic, so he always wears them.

The pitcher has always been a controversial figure due to the unabashed nature with which he is, and the same can be said for Verdugo. Their transition to the stoic Yankee clubhouse was something fans were unsure of in the offseason.

It seems to have paid off, as both are playing well and impacting the clubhouse and each other. Stroman predicted that he'd make friends with Verdugo, and that has proven true.

Alex Verdugo enjoying Yankees tenure

Alex Verdugo had a controversial end to his time with the Boston Red Sox. The outfielder was benched twice for issues and had some struggles with other players in the locker room and his manager.

Alex Verdugo is fitting in nicely with the New York Yankees

That appears to be buried in the past, as he has found a perfect home in New York.

“Honestly, man, it’s been really fun," Verdugo said via The Athletic. "I’ve found the fun again. I really like the team. I really like my teammates. I really like just everything about this organization so far. When you’re happy somewhere, you just feel so much better when you’re playing and when you’re going through s***. I just think that’s what it is here."

Verdugo isn't just having a good time, he's having a good season. He's been great offensively and defensively. He has been worth three outs above average in left field, and he's producing as the second-best hitter in the lineup (132 wRC+). That's ahead of Aaron Judge.

