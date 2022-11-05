Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla Harper once disclosed why she was madly in love with her husband. In a 2016 interview with “The Knot”, Kayla spoke highly of Harper and said that he is a grounded and generous person who’s also hilarious and makes her laugh out loud.

“He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine,” Varner says of her husband. “He’s selfless, the most selfless guy ever… I think that’s what always attracted me to him. And he’s goofy and funny—he loves to play pranks on me, and as much as I get annoyed by it, I secretly love it—he’s just the best. I love him.”

The two-time MVP star Harper and Kayla met in high school and started dating.

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper tied the knot in December 2016

Harper told “The Knot” that he was very emotional on his wedding day.

“I cried all day long.”

“He cried all day long,” Kayla confirmed.

The couple welcomed their first baby son Krew Aron Harper in Las Vegas in 2019.

"⭐️⚡️ Krew Aron Harper ⚡️⭐️ "- Bryce Harper

Kayla once lashed out at a Washington Nationals fan who posted rude comments about their newborn after Harper signed a $330 million deal with the Phillies.

“When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line. Stick to your overused and overrated Harper s***s chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4-week-old son into it. Classless.”

The tweet has now been removed from the internet.

Here's a picture of their second child, daughter Elizabeth Harper.

"Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper" - Bryce Harper

Harper was chosen for the All-Star game in 2012 being the youngest position player to take part in it.

Poll : 0 votes