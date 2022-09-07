"He's still under doctor's orders to rest" - New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone shares update on Anthony Rizzo as the slugger head to the IL

The New York Yankees announced several roster moves this afternoon as the team continues a critical series against the Minnesota Twins. Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that first baseman Anthony Rizzo is heading to the Injury List, adding to a growing number of Yankee players. Boone spoke about what Rizzo has been dealing with and the reasons to go on the IL.

Rizzo has not played for the Yankees since August 31st as he has dealt with back problems from time to time this season. The injury appears to be more about giving the veteran rest to be at full strength for the playoffs rather than a serious back issue.

Due to Rizzo going on the IL, the Yankees also announced the promotion of first baseman Ronald Guzman from Triple-A. In 90 games in Triple-A, Guzman has batted .260 with 12 home runs and a .823 OPS.

The Yankees have several players that are currently on the Injury List that have been major contributors in 2022. These include: Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, Albert Abreu, Nestor Cortes, Aroldis Chapman, Luis Severeno, and Matt Carpenter.

With the division lead in the AL East down to 5 games, getting these players back and healthy will be critical.

New York Yankees host Minnesota Twins for doubleheader following Tuesday night rainout

Aaron Judge hits a line drive base hit during a Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees game.

Tonight's Twins vs. Yankees game was postponed due to incliment weather in the forecast. The game is being rescheduled for tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

Here are the New York Yankees' probable pitchers and start times for the two games.

First Pitch Time (E.D.T.) Yankees Probable Pitcher 3:05 PM EDT Domingo German: 2-3, 3.12 ERA, 32 Strikeouts TBD Gerrit Cole: 10-7, 3.28 ERA, 204 Strikeouts

The second game start time will be determined upon the completion of game one of the doubleheader.

