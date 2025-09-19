  • home icon
“He’s tone deaf” – Fans roast Red Sox manager’s 2021 comeback comments, Kyle Schwarber and Rafael Devers called out as team falls in postseason race

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:51 GMT
Fans roast Red Sox manager’s 2021 comeback comments, Kyle Schwarber and Rafael Devers called out as team falls in postseason race - Source: Imagn

Fans were not happy when Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora drew the 2021 reference to justify their current AL wildcard standings. The Red Sox are 5-5 in their last 10 games, acquiring the final AL wildcard spot with an 83-70 record. Their poor stretch has given an opportunity to the Cleveland Guardians, who have gone 9-1 in the same stretch, to dethrone Alex Cora's team from that spot.

After the Red Sox's 5-3 loss against the Athletics on Thursday, the difference between the two teams has now come down to only 1.5 games.

In the post-game conference, Cora was asked if the surging Guardians could dethrone them in the near future. He brought up the 2021 Red Sox, saying:

"I think in 2021 we went behind, right? And we came back. So, you know, there's nothing new."
Cora's remarks didn't sit well with several fans. One of them highlighted that in 2021, the team was bolstered with several top MLB stars, including Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, JD Martinez and Kyle Schwarber.

"Guess who was on the 2021 Red Sox. Prime Xander. Rising Devers. Prime jd. Entering prime schwarber. He’s TONE DEAF."
"That team had Schwarber. Our cleanup hitter currently has a .618 OPS," another fan commented.
"Except for the fact you had ACTUAL MLB CALIBER PLAYERS! Ex: JD Martinez, Bogaerts, Devers, Kyle Schwarber! No comparison whatsoever to 2021!" one fan added.
"Yeah, that 2021 run was wild. Reminds me of Cam Doyle's point about how these teams always find a way to hang around when you count them out," one fan wrote.
After seeing the poor run of play, Boston fans are losing confidence in the team making the postseason.

"They have to survive the final 8 games as they cling to a slim 1.5 game lead over a red hot Guardians team. I’m not feeling confident in the Red Sox making the playoffs anymore," one fan said.
"Hope this team misses the postseason. They don't deserve to be in it. 🗑," one fan commented.
What happened to Red Sox's roster after 2021 season?

Alex Cora was right when he said they were in a similar situation when they made the postseason in 2021 as the top AL wildcard team. Being host to several top MLB stars, the team made a deep postseason run before eventually going down in the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros in six games.

After the 2021 season, one by one, all the above stars parted ways with the Red Sox. Starting with Xander Bogaerts, the infielder opted out of his contract after the 2022 season and signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Earlier this season, Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants in June, despite being signed to a 10-year, $313.5 million extension in 2023.

JD Martinez left the Red Sox in free agency after the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber, who is having a 50+ HR season with the Philadelphia Phillies, left the franchise after the 2022 season, as the team declined his mutual option.

The 2021 season was the last time the club made it to October. This season presents an opportunity to get there again.

