"He's the top player in the game" - Padres star Manny Machado lauds 'irreplaceable' Juan Soto

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is preparing for the upcoming season without his former teammate Juan Soto, who was traded to the New York Yankees earlier this offseason.

Soto was undeniably one of the bright spots for the Padres in 2023. He played in all 162 regular-season games, hitting .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs.

Padres, who finished with an 82-80 record in 2023, will miss Soto's production. Machado understands this but still believes in the group of guys on the roster.

"We believe in the guys that we have (but) obvsiously no one can replace Soto. He's the top player in the game. He's irreplaceable," said Machado.

Juan Soto is already a World Series champion, a three-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, and a two-time All-MLB First Teamer.

Soto will certainly be a big help to the Yankees this upcoming season. The Bronx Bombers can have two of the best hitters in the league hitting back-to-back if they hit Soto second and Aaron Judge third.

With Juan Soto gone, Padres' star Manny Machado ramps up his offseason rehab

All eyes will be on the Padres this season after the frustrating season they had last year. While many around the league believed this organization had what it took to make it to the World Series, they were busy playing catch-up all season.

San Diego may have to start the season without Manny Machado. The All-Star third baseman had surgery on his elbow in the offseason.

His opening-day availability is uncertain, but he should return to the lineup soon if he is not ready by then. Machado has already begun rebuilding his arm. Machado spent much of his offseason in San Diego, training with the team's physical therapists to be ready for the season.

Machado is coming off a poor season, and the injury could be a big reason for this. He appeared in 138 games, hitting .258, the lowest batting average he recorded since the 2019 season. San Diego will need him to be better if they want a chance to make noise in the NL West.

