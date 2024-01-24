"He's not a true friend, is how I felt" - When Derek Jeter opened up on complex relationship with Alex Rodriguez in ESPN documentary

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were friends earlier in their careers. Both were rising stars and pushed each other to be greater. While playing on separate teams, the two would have sleepovers when their teams faced each other.

It was a tight bond that many thought would never be broken. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse. In 2001, Rodriguez made some controversial comments in an interview with Esquire.

In the ESPN documentary "The Captain," it is shown that Rodriguez questioned Jeter's ability to lead, which struck a nerve. A-Rod also questioned his friend's skills as an impact player.

Matt Vautour of MassLive detailed the events that led up to the friction between Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

"Jeter's been blessed with great talent around him," Rodriguez said. "So, he's never had to lead. He doesn't have to. He can just go and play and have fun, and hit second."

Jeter was taken aback by the comments. He felt betrayed by what he thought was his best friend.

"I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup, because you go to New York trying to stop Bernie (Williams) and (Paul) O'Neill and everybody," Rodriguez said. "You never say 'Don't let Derek beat you.' That's never your concern."

Alex Rodriguez apologized after the comments came to light, but Jeter stayed quiet on the matter. It was not until the documentary that Jeter told everyone exactly how the comments made him feel.

"It goes back to the trust, the loyalty," Jeter said. "This is how the guy feels. He's not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn't do it to a friend."

Derek Jeter took the comments to heart, and it was something he never forgot. It was a fast end to what could have been an incredible professional friendship.

The two later joined forces with the New York Yankees when A-Rod was traded by the Texas Rangers in 2004.

Derek Jeter did not believe Alex Rodriguez was loyal

Derek Jeter is a loyal person and felt disrespected by Alex Rodriguez. The media coverage increased the drama, which aggravated the star infielder.

"As a friend, I'm loyal. I just look at it as 'I wouldn't have done it,'" Jeter said. "And then it was the media. The constant hammer to the nail."

The two are still dealing with the effects of this. They have patched things up, but the duo will never be the same again.

