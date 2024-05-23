"He's on the way to a show-stopping season" - Dodgers fans react as Shohei Ohtani's batting stats soar amid incredible season start

Shohei Ohtani has made a huge impact with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it seems to be here to stay for a long time. The two-way phenom has only focused on hitting this season and is expected to start pitching in 2025. However, playing just one side of the game hasn't been a problem for the star player.

Many fans believe it might just be his best MLB season as a hitter. Reacting to his batting stats, fans took to social media to praise Ohtani for his progress and consistency.

"He's on the way to a show-stopping season," wrote one fan.

"His best year as a hitter, yes," another fan added.

"Yes. I’m sure this is like playing on easy mode for him without pitching," added one fan.

One fan compared Ohtani to Babe Ruth while some continued to praise him for his performance.

"Ohtani is modern day Babe Ruth," one fan wrote.

"Numbers speak for themselves," one fan chipped in.

"Yes, Shohei Ohtani is having his best year," agreed another fan.

Dodgers pitching coach shares update on Shohei Ohtani's progress

Dodgers fans are eagerly awaiting for Shohei Ohtani to start pitching. The team's pitching coach, Mark Prior, shared the latest update on Ohtani's pitching progress. According to Prior, Ohtani has been taking it slow through the summer.

The Japanese is yet to start approaching the mound. Prior also mentioned that if all goes well, he might be able to get on the mound by the playoffs to face some real hitters.

"Obviously, we’re watching him throwing and he’ll progress through summer. We'll see where he gets to it by the end of the summer. And hopefully, by playoffs, he’s up on the mound and starting to face some hitters,” Prior said in an interview on MLB Network Radio.

It could take a while for Ohtani to get back to pitching, but fans are highly entertained with his hitting prowess. The slugger has 13 home runs for his team and more than half a season ahead to increase his numbers.

