"He's the worst fan on the planet" "Dude is entitled and has no right to be pissed" - MLB Twitter passes scathing verdict on 'Foul Ball Guy' Zack Hample after his Coors Field experience review backfires 

Zack Hample, aka "Foul Ball Guy", is a very strong contender for MLB’s most hated fan. Wikipedia very generously describes him as a “baseball collector”, but there’s no mention of his obnoxious behavior.

Hample's family owns the Argosy Book Store in Manhattan. However, his infuriating sense of entitlement suggests that he hasn’t done much reading on the importance of respecting rules and regulations.

The 44-year-old ballhawk was at Coors Field earlier this month when the Colorado Rockies hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. When things didn’t go his way, he played the victim-card and made a vlog out of the situation.

Hample tried entering a restricted area, where he was stopped by Coors Field ushers. He made a big scene, as expected, but ultimately had to settle down after he was issued an ultimatum.

Hample graded the fan experience at the Rockies’ ballpark an F. He made a two-part video, hoping that the public opinion would rule in his favor. A big, big mistake. The poor attempt at garnering sympathy massively backfired.

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Let this man cook! If people were as dedicated to their craft as Foul Ball Guy is to his we'd have a much more prosperous society! Don't penalize greatness!

"Let this man cook! If people were as dedicated to their craft as Foul Ball Guy is to his we’d have a much more prosperous society! Don’t penalize greatness!" - Dave Portnoy

A select few have defended his actions, like the narrative quoted above, but that is far, far, far from the general consensus.

kreisler @kreislerafc @stoolpresidente @zack_hample dave this is an L take. he's 40 years old and embarrassing himself constantly

MLB fans have unanimously and vehemently criticized his actions and have shown zero tolerance towards him. When the overwhelming majority is saying that there’s something wrong with this kind of behavior, there has to be some truth behind it.

SmokinJoe @BeastofBayonne @stoolpresidente He's the worst fan on the planet. he ruins the experience for everyone else. They told him to stay in his seat because he constantly annoys every other fan by pushing his way in front of people. Screw him.

Nader Musk @NaderMusk @stoolpresidente L



Benjamin Luke @mattybennn @stoolpresidente No bigger loser on planet earth. Not once have I ever ran over to an empty section to get a ball or roamed around a stadium reading a "spray chart" of a power hitter as a grown man.

Benjamin Luke @mattybennn @stoolpresidente No bigger loser on planet earth. Not once have I ever ran over to an empty section to get a ball or roamed around a stadium reading a “spray chart” of a power hitter as a grown man. @stoolpresidente No bigger loser on planet earth. Not once have I ever ran over to an empty section to get a ball or roamed around a stadium reading a “spray chart” of a power hitter as a grown man.

Fans heaped high praise on the ushers at Coors Field, especially on John - the man in the video who took a stand against him first.

The moral of the story here is that when you are attending baseball games, just follow the rules. Respect boundaries and drop your entitlement because you aren’t owed anything that you haven’t paid for.

MLB is familiar with Zack Hample’s attention-seeking maneuvers

This is not the first time Hample has garnered such attention in the MLB world. Given his “immune to good advice” nature, it surely won’t be the last.

He caught Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit in 2015 and refused to give it to the New York Yankees at first.

Hample handed it over two weeks later, but not for free. In return, he settled for a signed A-Rod jersey, bat, and a $150,000 donation from the Yankees to a charity of his choice.

