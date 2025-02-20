"He said the same dumb shit about Shohei Ohtani" - MLB fans react to $25M-worth sportscaster's controversial statement about international NBA stars

American professional sports leagues like MLB and NBA have changed over the decades. From being the sport that was once dominated by American-born players, it has now seen a resurgence from other countries and the players from there have become the face of the league.

When it comes to MLB, it's Shohei Ohtani who is considered the face of the league. He is from Japan. When it comes to the NBA, there are multiple international stars like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic who are ready to take over the mantle once spearheaded by the likes of American-born stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

However, despite the growing fanbase of international athletes, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has an issue calling foreign players the face of the league. On Wednesday's First Take episode, he said:

"I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA. I know they're global iconic figures, their popularity extends globally, but the NBA is an American born sport.”

It didn't take long for fans to chime in with their hot takes against the analyst, who is worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"He said the same dumb shit about Shohei Ohtani did he not," one fan made a harsh comment.

"This is the wrong hill to die on. MLB is starting to become relevant again because they embraced Ohtani. I think the NBA should make Giannis and Jokic as the faces of the NBA," one fan commented.

"Cap. Ohtani is the face of Baseball, for example.... Stephen hasn't learned anything from past apologies lol," one fan added.

Comments continue to pour in, with most unfriendly to Smith's comments.

"Did Stephen A not learn his lesson from the comments he made about Shohei Ohtani???" another recalled Smith's eye popping comments against Dodgers star.

"Yeah, because being born in America is the key to superstardom. That’s why LeBron is more famous than Ronaldo…oh wait. Someone tell Stephen A. that greatness doesn’t need a zip code," another fan added.

"Ohtani the face of baseball but for some reason it’s an issue for international players to be the face of the NBA??" another fan wrote.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Shohei Ohtani?

Several comments from fans mentioned Stephen A. Smith talking about Shohei Ohtani not being the face of the MLB in July 2021. The reason for Smith to say so was that Ohtani needs an interpreter and that's why he can't be the face of the league.

"The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that's your box office appeal," Smith said on "First Take" in July 2021.

"It needs to be somebody like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, those guys. And unfortunately at this point in time, that's not the case."

Soon after, the ESPN analyst received an intense backlash from fans, especially the Asian community. Two days later, Smith apologized for his comments on Shohei Ohtani.

"I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community," Smith said on "First Take" in July 2021. "I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation."

"I screwed up," he added. “In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asian Community, my comments — albeit unintentional — were clearly insensitive and regrettable. I’m sincerely sorry for any angst I’ve caused with my comments.”

What do you think on whether Smith was right about his take on that foreign stars can't be the face of the league? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

