"He said it was so-so" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto reveals what Shohei Ohtani made of his spring training debut

The Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound for this team in his debut against the Texas Rangers. The Dodgers lost their first game of spring training, but Yamamoto was impressive with his performance.

The talented pitcher struck out three hitters and pitched two scoreless innings. His performance was stunning for a first-time major league debut. Yamamoto dominated while he pitched as his teammates and fans watched in awe.

The 25-year-old shared what Shohei Ohtani made of his spring training debut. When asked about Ohtnai's reaction at a post-match media session, Yamamoto replied Ohtani's was so-so.

"He said it was so-so," Yamamoto told reporters.

It was pretty obvious that Ohtani was joking about his spring training outing. Ohtani traveled to Surprise Stadium to watch his teammate pitch specifically. Ohtani stayed in the dugout to support his fellow Japanese friend.

Dodgers believe Yoshinobu Yamamoto can become an ace

The Dodgers believe Yoshinobu Yamamoto could become an ace in the big leagues. After watching him pitch against the defending World Series champions, the franchise certainly has high hopes for the upcoming star.

Yamamoto threw 19 pitches, 16 of which were strikeouts. He got three strikeouts and gave up one hit. In his second inning, he needed only eight pitches to strike out two opponents.

Facing a minimum number of batters in his debut caught the team's attention. The franchise is looking forward for Yamamoto to be a key piece in their starting rotation.

His potential can make him an ace in the majors and also win a Cy Young Award over the years. The Japanese star has a decade and two with the boys in blue to prove his $325 million worth.

After his successful Cactus League debut, the Dodgers have plans on sending him to the mound sometime next week. Fans will see a lot of action for Yamamoto as the regular season commences.

During the post-game media session, the pitcher said he was relieved after his first MLB appearance. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the most dominant pitchers in Japan. He has pitched nearly 1,000 innings and holds a career ERA of 1.75, which is undoubtedly of ace caliber.

