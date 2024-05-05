"He said he wanted a car” - Shohei Ohtani reflects on gifting Dave Roberts a toy Porsche after breaking his home-run record 

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 11-2 against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. The game featured a series of homers from the Dodgers offense, including one by Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani.

In the third inning, Ohtani hit his eighth homer of the season, setting a new record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in Dodgers history. The record was previously held by the Dodgers current manager Dave Roberts having hit seven homers for the franchise from 2002 to 2004.

Roberts was born in Okinawa, Japan to an American father and a Japanese mother. Before Ohtani broke his record, the Dodgers manager joked that the two-way superstar should buy him a Porsche when he broke his record.

Shohei Ohtani did buy a Porsche for Roberts, which turned out to be a toy model catching the skipper off-guard.

“He said he wanted a car and I’m glad he was happy that he got a car,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “I like to make people laugh and I’m hoping to do more of these.”

During Shohei Ohtani’s post-game interview, Dave Roberts congratulated him for breaking the record while also showcasing the toy Porsche.

“I’ve received different gifts from players but this is right at the top for sure,” Roberts said (via AP News).

However, in December 2023, Shohei Ohtani gave a real Porsche to Ashley Kelly, Joe Kelly’s wife as a thank-you gesture. Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly gave up his No. 17 jersey to Ohtani, which had been previously promised by Kelly’s wife on social media.

Dave Roberts notices some similarities between Shohei Ohtani and Barry Bonds

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, boasting three All-Stars, two AL MVPs, two Silver Slugger awards and numerous other achievements, is considered a future all-time great.

Recently talking about Ohtani, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pointed out some things about the 29-year-old similar to all-time legend Barry Bonds.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Roberts said:

“I’m not saying that Ohtani is Barry (Bonds), but when I played against Barry, it was like he was always looming. Ohtani is just like that. I can’t imagine the stress it puts on opposing teams knowing that he’s looming. He’s always there. It’s got to be stressful.’’

