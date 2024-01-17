"He sees him as an idol" - Braves scout unearths Ronald Acuna Jr.'s influence on record-breaking international signing Jose Perdomo

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a renowned face for the Atlanta Braves, and his influence exceeds him even off the field. His impact has given the Braves an upper hand when scouting players in Venezuela.

In a recent interview, the Braves Latin American scouting director, Jonathan Cruz, stated that kids dream about being in the same field as the Braves outfielder. One such kid is Jose Perdomo, who made a club-record $5 million international signing with the Braves.

"He's not out for Acuna's number, it doesn't work that way. He sees him more as an idol," Cruz said.

Perdomo is ranked No. 3 by the MLB as an international prospect. The 17-year-old is one of the top hitters on the list and is an excellent shortstop. The talented player is known for his steady swing and potential to smash fastballs.

According to Cruz, Acuna's influence has helped the Braves get some of the best players from Venezuela.

"We've had an edge with Venezuelans because of that Acuna effect," Cruz said.

Cruz mentioned that Acuna was not involved in the scouting process and was not contacted for it.

"Are we calling Acuna and telling him, hey, help us out with these guys? No, he's an MVP; we don't have to ask for help," Cruz said.

Perdomo will serve the Braves with his idol, Ronald Acuna Jr.

Perdomo can drive off-speed pitches and rarely strikes out. He has the strength and range to deliver from the shortstop position, making him a valuable addition in the future for the Braves.

Cruz further explained that the signing bonus of $5 million has also been a significant factor for the Braves to consider Perdomo. On the other hand, Atlanta's GM, Alex Anthopoulos, has a keen interest in international prospects.

Perdomo is excited to start his career with the Atlanta Braves, and being on the field with his idol will inspire him to do better.

