"He was someone we identified as a perfect fit" - Mariners GM Justin Hollander delivers insight behind Jorge Polanco deal

Despite their restricted payroll budget, the Seattle Mariners have acquired Jorge Polanco from the Minnesota Twins. The deal was financially beneficial for both teams, given their restrictions.

Polanco was a long-time prospect for the Mariners for a regular second baseman. The 30-year-old is set to get $10.5 million and a $12 million club option next season. Since his MLB debut in 2014, Polanco has played only for Minnesota.

While the Twins bid farewell to their decade-long infielder, the Mariners welcome him with open arms. General manager Justin Hollander said that Seattle has been pursuing Ponance since the start of the offseason.

"From the beginning of this offseason, Jorge was someone we identified as a perfect fit," Hollander told reporter Daniel Kramer.

Polanco is a switch hitter with an excellent track record of success. Seattle can undoubtedly use such talent at the plate, adding to their offensive firepower.

"As a switch-hitter with a long track record of success, he’s also renowned around the league for his work ethic and leadership," Hollander said.

It has been a long offseason for Seattle and Minnesota, but they seem to have made ends meet before spring training.

What do the Mariners expect from Polanco?

Seattle requires Polanco to continue doing what he does best: play the game. Being a versatile player, Polanco has several options. The All-Star would be the perfect second baseman but could an excellent shortstop.

Depending on their requirement, Polanco could easily switch positions for his new team. His last season with the Twins was limited due to injuries. Polanco was restricted to 80 games but slashed .255/.335/.789 with 14 home runs and 38 runs.

The talented player also has the experience of playing third base. Polanco will be in the Mariners' top lineup and will hope to have a better season following lingering hamstring issues and recurring knee troubles in the last two years.

The Twins will receive Justin Topa, Anthony DeSclafani, Gabriel Gonzalez and Darren Bowen, as well as the money as part of the deal that sent Polanco to Seattle.

It's time for Polanco to put his worth to use as he enters a new season with his second MLB team.

