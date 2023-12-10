"He was sport's fashion icon," When Derek Jeter took styling cues from NBA icon Michael Jordan, going as far as sharing his tailor

A few months ago, Derek Jeter, the legendary New York Yankees player, talked about Michael Jordan, the NBA's greatest of all time, in an interview with GQ Sports. Jeter revealed that he actually went to the same tailor as Jordan to get his suits.

Both Jeter and Jordan are huge ambassadors for their respective sports, and they've been friends for quite some time. Jeter recently shared details about his first encounter with the basketball icon, describing it as a magical experience.

Despite being close friends for a long time, Jeter and Jordan also share a deep mutual respect. Their friendship has only grown stronger over the years, especially when the Yankees legend became one of the biggest ambassadors for Jordan’s brand. Although both have retired from their respective sports, fans will always remember their significant contributions to baseball and basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a conversation with GQ Sports, Jeter shared that he once used to follow Michael Jordan's, in terms of fashion. According to Jeter, Jordan was the "sports fashion icon of his time." Jeter even shared that he went to the same tailor as Michael Jordan to get a lot of suits made.

Here take a look:

Derek Jeter's career

Derek Jeter, a legendary figure in the New York Yankees, stands out as one of the wealthiest retired players in MLB history. His financial success stems from a remarkable career filled with numerous achievements.

Throughout his career, Jeter not only earned a larger MLB contract than many of his peers but also gained widespread fame. This fame opened doors for him to become the face of various brands, including the likes of Nike. Despite retiring from the game, Jeter's popularity has only continued to grow over time.

In his post-retirement, Derek Jeter has forged associations with several prominent brands, with Nike being one of them. These partnerships contribute to his enduring status as a sports icon and a successful businessman.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.