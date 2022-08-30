"He should start as full time ss" "He absolutely belongs on the playoff roster" - New York Yankees fans believe Oswaldo Cabrera should be on the postseason roster

The New York Yankees are getting some quality play from one of their most recent call-ups. Oswaldo Cabrera has been on fire since making his MLB debut with New York. His recent success has left the Yankees front office with a tough decision regarding their playoff roster.

Jack Curry @JackCurryYES Oswaldo Cabrera, who will start his 12th straight game tonight, is forcing way into postseason roster discussion (and could be impacted by injury status of Carpenter and Bader). Cabrera is expected to be in RF for 5th time in last 6 games. He’s been slick on D in infield and OF Oswaldo Cabrera, who will start his 12th straight game tonight, is forcing way into postseason roster discussion (and could be impacted by injury status of Carpenter and Bader). Cabrera is expected to be in RF for 5th time in last 6 games. He’s been slick on D in infield and OF

In 11 games, Cabrera has three doubles and a triple. But that's not where Carera has shined in his short career in pinstripes. He has been a defensive monster for the Yankees. Bouncing between right field and short stop, Cabrera has been flashing the leather.

Marty🇺🇸 @MartyA45_ @JackCurryYES He should start as full time ss over I Kant Field @JackCurryYES He should start as full time ss over I Kant Field

Some fans have been frustrated with the play of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been underwhelming at the plate this year. Kiner-Falefa only has one home run on the season. While having a fielding percentage of .972, he ranks among the top 20 fielders in MLB. The lack of web-gem plays and low offensive numbers doesn't sit well with fans.

Matthew Ernst @ErnstPT @JackCurryYES He absolutely belongs on the playoffs roster. Would be a travesty if he's not. @JackCurryYES He absolutely belongs on the playoffs roster. Would be a travesty if he's not.

Nat @nturi1 @JackCurryYES What org wouldn't want to have a kid who is a switch hitter that works counts and can play 3-5 positions?? Esp when the manager is so quick to pinch-run for his sluggers late in games. Cabrera should be a lock for playoff roster. @JackCurryYES What org wouldn't want to have a kid who is a switch hitter that works counts and can play 3-5 positions?? Esp when the manager is so quick to pinch-run for his sluggers late in games. Cabrera should be a lock for playoff roster.

Cabrera would be very useful for the Yankees in the playoffs. In his 11 games this year, he has split them between right field and shortstop. Cabrera's ability to play multiple positions confidently along with being a switch hitter gives Aaron Boone more flexibility.

JF Clips @JF_Clips @JackCurryYES If he’s not on idk what to do. Please find a way to get hicks off of it @JackCurryYES If he’s not on idk what to do. Please find a way to get hicks off of it

Some Yankees fans are mentioning that Cabrera deserves a playoff roster spot over Aaron Hicks. Hicks has struggled this year, hitting only .216 with six home runs; fans think Carbrera deserves the outfield spot over him.

Some fans believe that Cabrera should get a shot in center. The New York Yankees ultimately don't want Aaron Judge to be their everyday center fielder. They would like him in one of the corners. Cabrera has been able to hold his own in right, and some fans want to see him flying around in center field.

BigBird23 🐢🌻 @Bird23Big @JackCurryYES I’m not sure Carp or Bader get back in time physically to show they’re ready for the playoffs. Oz seems ready right now! @JackCurryYES I’m not sure Carp or Bader get back in time physically to show they’re ready for the playoffs. Oz seems ready right now!

Justin Knight @JustinKnight03 @JackCurryYES Honest question. Has there been any sort up update/time table for Bader? I haven't heard a single thing about this guy since the dust from the trade settled @JackCurryYES Honest question. Has there been any sort up update/time table for Bader? I haven't heard a single thing about this guy since the dust from the trade settled

The Yankees are waiting for two important players to come off of the IL. Matt Carpenter fractured his foot and may return before the end of the season. Harrison Bader, who the Yankees traded Jordfan Montgomery for, is still in his walking boot. There isn't a clear timetable for Bader's return.

As the New York Yankees get ready for the postseason, Aaron Boone has time to find a place for Cabrera

The New york Yankees have an eight-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Boone has the ability to experiment with Cabrera in the lineup. With Bader still in a walking boot, maybe Boone could throw Cabrera out in center to give Aaron Judge some rest.

