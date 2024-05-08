“He is starting to become that guy" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts heaps praise on Yoshinobu Yamamoto after another quality start against Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto once again gave a quality start in the team's latest win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Manager Dave Roberts showered the pitcher with praise, hinting that Yamamoto is slowly developing into an ace player.

“He is starting to become that guy. ” said Roberts as per LA Times

This all comes after Yamamoto had a shaky debut in March. His first appearance was in South Korea against the San Diego Padres and it was a rough one. He allowed five runs in only one inning before exiting the game. But since it has been a complete turnaround, with the pitcher performing well,.

In his latest outing against the Marlins, Yamamoto pitched eight innings (97 pitches). He allowed five hits, two earned runs and zero walks while striking out five. He improved his season ERA to 2.79.

“Fan-tas-tic. Really great job,” said Roberts as per Yahoo Sports.

Last season, the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a whopping $325 million over 12 years. He has won the Japanese Series, been an NPB All-Star five times, and been named Pacific League MVP three times.

While Yamamoto’s recent outings have been outstanding, the true test will be to maintain this form throughout the season.

Dodgers teammate praises Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Second baseman Gavin Lux also praised Yoshinobu Yamamoto for his exceptional performance during Tuesday's match against the Miami Marlins, which the Dodgers won 8-2.

"He's got great stuff, amazing command, and I think he's just going to keep on getting better and better the more comfortable he gets. He's been really fun to play defense behind," said Lux through Sportsnet LA.

The Dodgers will need Yamamoto's performance throughout the season, which they aim to end with a World Series. On the personal front, it's not a longshot for him to stake claim to NL Rookie of the Year and even get some votes for the Cy Young Award.

