“He should stick to YouTubing”; “You just are trash at the sport” - Fans torch Trevor Bauer after poor NPB's Spring Training performance

Trevor Bauer wants to return to MLB but hasn't been able to generate much interest. Bauer is pitching for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, where he has been struggling in Spring Training.

In his latest spring outing there, the right hander pitcher five innings for four earned runs along with nine hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

"With a spring ERA of 4.50. It's over for him. He should stick to YouTubing," @nihonbig wrote

Others agreed with this take, including some who believe he should give up baseball altogether.

"This loser is in a joke of a league and still sucks. @BauerOutage you werent ‘banned’ from baseball. You just are trash at the sport," one fan commented

"He should retire," another fan commented

Other fans wanted to comment on other professional leagues as opposed to just making remarks about Trevor Bauer.

"The only joke here is you calling a the NPB a joke," @BoxtheBase wrote

Bauer is currently pitching in the NPB, but last season he spent time in Mexico and had plenty of success.

"The same mexico league where players who havent played in baseball since 2019 were hitting .380 😂 that league is like high school compared the the mlb," one fan commented

Trevor Bauer calls out suspension disparity after MLB punishes Julio Urias

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in a MLB game since the 2021 season after commissioner Rob Manfred announced a 324-game suspension, which was later reduced. That suspension came after Bauer allegedly violated the domestic violence policy instituted by MLB. However, none of the allegations were proven in court.

Last week, MLB announced that Julio Urias would be suspended through the 2025 All-Star Break, a punishment that came after he violated the domestic violence policy for a second time. Bauer immediately called out the suspension disparity.

"Pretty clear what's actually going on," Bauer captioned the post

MLB teams can sign Bauer but none of them have put out a serious interest for him.

