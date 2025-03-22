Trevor Bauer calls out MLB suspension disparity after Julio Urias’ half-season ban

Trevor Bauer last pitched in the big leagues during the 2021 season. During that year, he was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation took place on the grounds of alleged sexual assault accusations.

Ad

After that, Rob Manfred announced that they would suspend Bauer for 324 games or the equivalent of two seasons. However, Bauer never faced any criminal charges.

Friday, the league announced that they had come to a decision regarding Julio Urias breaking the domestic violence policy. He will only be suspended through All-Star week, which Bauer took issue with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This is not Urias' first time violating the policy. He did it the first time in 2019, and now he is the first MLB player to be suspended twice. In 2019, he reportedly shoved a female companion to the ground, but the Los Angeles City attorney differed prosecution.

Bauer has long felt like he has been given unfair treatment through the big leagues. Now, he is certain that is the case with the limited suspension given to the former Dodgers pitcher.

Ad

It will likely be a tough battle for Urias to ever find a job in the big leagues again. Front offices will get a ton of blowback from their fanbase if they think about bringing him around the organization.

Trevor Bauer is set to return to Japan this upcoming season

Los Angeles Dodgers - Trevor Bauer (Photo via IMAGN)

While Trevor Bauer has not pitched on a big league mound in a few years, he has still been active. The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2011 draft pick is coming off a season where he pitched in the Mexican League.

Ad

In 14 starts, he recorded a 10-0 record with a 2.48 ERA. He set the single-game strikeout record with a 19-strikeout game last June and was the most dominant pitcher in that league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On top of that, he was busy making content for his YouTube channel. He possesses one of the biggest baseball YouTube channels on the platform with 954,000 subscribers.

The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher will not return to Mexico this summer. Instead, he will head to Japan to play in the Nippon Professional Baseball League for the Yokohama DeNa BayStars.

This will be his second stint with the club. He previously pitched for them during the 2023 season, putting together an 11-4 record with a 2.59 ERA. It will be interesting to see how he does this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback