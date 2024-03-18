"He still gets to go home to Vanessa Hudgens" - MLB fans take sarcastic jibes as Mariners release Cole Tucker from minor league contract

Mere weeks after announcing he would be a new father, Cole Tucker is out of a job. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand informed on X that the shortstop has been cut from the Mariners roster less than two months after signing.

"Cole Tucker has been granted his release by the Mariners, per source" - Mark Feinsand

His wife and High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens recently confirmed her pregnancy. She made her pregnancy public by brandishing a sleek black dress at an appearance at the Oscars. Still, fans decided to troll the utility man on X.

Tucker, has struggled to hold down a job at a big league level since making his MLB debut in 2019. That year was Tucker's first and strongest showing of his career. The Arizona native hit .211/.266/.361 with two home runs and 13 RBIs as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After being cleared off of waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tucker inked a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2023 season. However, after playing in just five games for the Rockies last season, Tucker opted for free agency at the end of the season. Now, it appears his hopes of inserting himself on an MLB roster will have to wait.

Tucker was invited to attend spring training with the AL West club after agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners on January 28. Unfortunately, Tucker's spring has not helped his case. In 11 games of Cactus League play, the 27-year-old has gone just 2-for-14, without a home run or RBI leading up to his dismissal from the team.

Cole Tucker's robust marriage helps him through his difficult time

Being released a week before the beginning of an MLB season is every player's worst nightmare. Thankfully for the expectant father, his new bride has always supported him. She even told talk show hosts Hoda and Jenna about their meeting:

"After our first weekend together, I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.'" - Vanessa Hudgens on Today With Hoda & Jenna

Cole Tucker will look to forge a new path once more in his baseball career, drawing crucial support from his wife.

