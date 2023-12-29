"He stinks" "Would've been awesome 3 years ago" - Red Sox fans are far from pleased over Lucas Giolito signing

The Boston Red Sox have made a significant move in the offseason by securing right-hander Lucas Giolito on a two-year, $38.5 million contract, according to sreports. The deal, a crucial development as the starting pitching market gains momentum, offers both financial flexibility and a seasoned arm to the Red Sox rotation.

Giolito's agreement with Boston comes with some intriguing details. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first season, providing the pitcher an opportunity to reassess his options. Additionally, the deal features innings-based performance bonuses that could elevate the total value to $40.5 million, showcasing a commitment to rewarding on-field contributions.

"He stinks." - voiced one disapponted fan.

A look into Lucas Giolito’s reported contract with the Boston Red Sox.

In terms of annual breakdown, Giolito is set to earn an $18 million salary in 2024, with a $1 million buyout if he opts out after the first season. Should he remain with the Red Sox for 2025, his salary increases to $19 million. The agreement also outlines a conditional option for 2026, offering a $14 million club option if Giolito throws under 140 innings in 2025. In contrast, a $19 million mutual option is in play if he surpasses 140 innings, accompanied by a $1.5 million buyout.

Giolito, 29, brings a blend of experience and performance to the Boston Red Sox. Despite a challenging 2023 that saw him transition from the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland, Giolito's track record as one of the league's best starters over the previous three seasons is notable. His ability to consistently log over 160 innings in each of the past five full seasons places him in a select group of pitchers alongside names like Gerrit Cole, Aaron Nola, and others.

Despite his success in previous seasons, Red Sox fans have taken to social media in disagreement with the signing. The team has struggled with signings this offseason, and had previously been linked to Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and LA Dodgers’ recent signing, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

"This guy blows." - added another fan.

The signing of Giolito marks a strategic move for the Red Sox, addressing pitching needs and enhancing the rotation alongside stalwarts like Chris Sale. As the offseason progresses, Boston fans eagerly await further developments and potential additions to strengthen the team's competitive edge in the upcoming season.

