"He won't swear on the field cause she hated that" - Freddie Freeman's dad opens up on how the Dodgers 1B honors his late mom with on-field demeanor

The LA Dodgers came away with a resounding 12-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, and Freddie Freeman's father was in the crowd to watch. Fred Freeman was interviewed during the broadcast and was asked a variety of questions, including about watching his son play in Canada.

"It's been really exciting," Freeman said. "I haven't been back in 33 years, last time I was here was for my brother-in-law's wedding."

He also discussed how Freddie Freeman commemorates his late mother, Rosemary:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He has her initials in his shoes, he won't swear, he won't spit on the field cos she hated that. So there's a lot of things that he wants to do and will not do because of what his mom thought when he was 10 years old."

Expand Tweet

Freddie Freeman recorded a hit, a run and an RBI in 3 at-bats on Friday. The Dodgers moved to a 17-11 record at the top of the NL West.

When Freddie Freeman discussed his mother, Rosemary

Freddie Freeman's mother, Rosemary, died of melanoma when he was only 10 years old. Freeman plays for Canada and wears long sleeves to honor her memory. He told USA Today in 2023:

“I love doing this because it keeps my mom’s memory alive. As long as we keep Rosemary Freeman’s name alive, that's what means the most to me.’’

As for playing for Canada, Freeman felt it was what she would have wanted. He continued, explaining she would have supported him regardless of what uniform he wore:

“She’s cheering for me no matter what uniform I have on. I think she would be proud I’m doing this. We don’t really know, but you go with what your heart says, and I think this is the right move.’’

With the Dodgers living up to their World Series favorites tag, it will be interesting to see if they can win it all. Up next is another game against the 13-14 Blue Jays on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback