“He takes a good at-bat” - Dave Roberts praises Dodgers rookie Andy Pages’ clutch walk-off hit in decisive victory over NL rivals

Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers squad are coming off a memorable victory over NL rivals Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Dodgers rallied late as they struck hard to tie the game in extra-innings before securing their first walk-off win of the season.

Roberts couldn't be happier to watch his team put up a tough fight against their strong NL rivals. While Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani helped produce from the plate, it was Andy Pages who stole the limelight with his heroic walk-off hit.

Pages' clutch walk-off hit helped the Dodgers secure a win with a 4-3 final score. Roberts praised Pages for his ability to rise in crucial junctures for the team whenever called upon.

"Really really impressive from Andy. He took great at-bats all night. Got his first four-hit night in the big leagues. Every time he gets up there it seems like he takes a good at-bat, and the moment certainly doesn't get too big for him," Roberts said.

Dave Roberts backs the Dodgers pitching squad

The Dodgers' pitching squad has experienced ups and downs, especially when it comes to their bullpen. However, Dave Roberts praised the team's pitching squad for helping them get through a challenging night.

Roberts praised Gavin Stone for his incredible pitching. He also highlighted Will Smith's coordination with the starter.

"Gavin was fantastic. I thought Will did a very good job with him tonight just with the sequencing," Roberts said.

The Dodgers manager praised the bullpen for their support to help win a crucial game. Winning the opening game against the Braves has given the Dodgers the upper hand in this series.

"I thought today the bullpen really did a nice job. That big 11th inning from Grove started with a man on second base and to strand that guy was huge," Dave Roberts said.

Michael Grove ended up getting the win for the Dodgers after his strong inning. Daniel Hudson had an impressive performance from the bullpen. The Dodgers managed to pull it together, but they still have two games to go.

Tyler Glasnow gets the start in Game 2 as they continue their series against the Braves. Glasnow is the leading pitcher for the Dodgers in strikeouts and innings pitched.

