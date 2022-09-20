"He treats everyone like family” - 11-year-old sixth grader was thrilled with the opportunity to shoot a commercial with 'Big Papi' David Ortiz for the second year in the row

Aviyen Merced, a 11-year-old boy who once featured in an advertisement with Hall of Famer David Ortiz, got to do it again.

Merced, who is a sixth grader at Holy Trinity School, revealed that Ortiz had no trouble recalling him from the previous year and that Big Papi was still as amiable as ever.

“He treats everyone like family.”

The commercial was filmed for a cloud-based health insurance company called EternalHealth. Paul Kandarian, an actor from Taunton, returned to the role for the follow-up.

Merced was delighted to receive the offer for the second time.

I was springing in the air, jumping up and down,” he said. “I was really surprised.”

Merced’s family was also present at the shoot and had a nice lunch with the former Boston Red Sox slugger.

Ortiz made his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 1997, with the Minnesota Twins, where he played from 1997 to 2002.

‘Big Papi' David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Ortiz was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

“Please welcome 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz.” – Red Sox

Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque reads:

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch.

"Eight times named top designated hitter while earning 10 All-Star selections. Drove in 100 or more runs in 10 seasons, leading American League three times."

"Welcome to baseball immortality, David Ortiz. Milo Stewart Jr." - National Baseball Hall Of Fame and Museum

Ortiz is currently employed by FOX Sports as an MLB studio analyst.

MLB star Alex Rodriguez also attended Ortiz’s induction ceremony. The two share a great bond.

A-Rod posted a series of photos on social media.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz" – Alex Rodriguez

Despite playing against each other throughout their careers, Rodriguez and Ortiz remained good friends off the field.

