"He was the ultimate bachelor" - Alex Rodriguez spills the beans on former teammate Derek Jeter, hilariously describes what he found in his fridge

Former New York Yankees luminary Derek Jeter appeared on ESPN's Kay-Rod Cast with Alex Rodriguez on Sunday, much to the delight of MLB fans.

Alex and Derek were close friends until 2001 when Alex made controversial statements in an interview with "Esquire" magazine. In a subsequent appearance with Dan Patrick on an ESPN radio broadcast, he reiterated his remarks.

Owing to Alex's actions, his friendship with Derek turned sour, and they went forward with a cold relationship. However, when Derek chose to appear on the "Kay-Rod Cast" with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay to have a heartfelt discussion, it won over MLB audiences' hearts.

Among all the conversations, the one that got everyone's attention was when Alex shared what he once discovered in Derek Jeter's refrigerator. Alex recalled a funny tale from their early days and said:

"He was the ultimate bachelor. A great example of that is you open his fridge, there was nothing there."

Alex goes on to describe what he found in Jeter's fridge:

"He does have some cereal, so now I'm eating Lucky Charms, no milk, I get a little orange juice, put it on the Lucky Charms and that was my breakfast of champions."

To which Derek responded by saying he doesn't really remember the specifics but confessed:

"My fridge still doesn't have much in it to be quite honest."

Who doesn't enjoy hearing old tales, particularly if it is coming from Alex and Derek?

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are slowly reconciling their differences

Beginning with Derek Jeter wishing A-Rod a "Happy Birthday" to meeting over cocktails, the duo is gradually mending their decade-long differences. After all, life is too short to hold grudges.

For example, on Alex's birthday, Derek didn't shy away from leaving a comment on A-Rod's IG post. Yankees fans were surprised.

Jeter wrote, "Happy Bday!"

On the "Kay-Rod Cast," Derek also revealed that he met a Alex a month prior and the two had a great conversation.

"This isn’t the first time I’ve seen [A-Rod]. We got together — what was it? A month? Month and a half ago? And had some conversations. You move on. You learn."

Little gestures like these from both Derek and Alex prove that the pair is ready to bury their past issues.

Meanwhile, MLB fans want more such nostalgic tales from the legendary Yankee duo and hope to see Derek and Alex grow close like they were in the late 1990s.

