"He understands all the feelings" - Olivia Dunne shares why boyfriend Paul Skenes was her first call after NCAA win

Olivia Dunne won the National Championship with LSU recently, and the first person she dialed on the telephone was her boyfriend Paul Skenes. She spent some time soaking in the victory, but the first thing she did on her phone was ring him up.

Dunne revealed that she cried and hugged her mom immediately after winning it all. Not long after, she was on the phone with Skenes to talk to him about what had just transpired.

He can relate to her experiences in many ways. First, he's an athlete himself. Second, he just went through the same experience last summer. He won the National Championship in baseball for LSU.

"I just wanted to fill him in on what just happened because I know he just won a national championship at LSU. He understands all the feelings so I just wanted to call him and just tell him what it was like," Dunne said (via People)

She went on to speak about Skenes' impending breakthrough to the MLB level. He's been pitching well at the AAA level, and baseball's top pitching prospect is poised to be called up sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not she'll be able to make it to the games, it depends on her schedule, as Pittsburgh isn't an easy place for her to jet in and out of.

"If it doesn't interfere with my schedule, then yes. I do live kind of close in New Jersey on the East Coast, but yeah, I'll definitely try to be there." Dunne said.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will likely call him up this year if nothing unforeseen happens.

Olivia Dunne reveals immediate feelings after NCAA victory

Olivia Dunne just achieved the culmination of her and her teammates' hard work. They won the NCAA championship in gymnastics just edging out California for the win. She revealed to 'People' how that felt:

"The first thing I did was start crying right after we won," said the gymnast. "I just felt like my team's hard work had finally paid off, just four years of working so hard towards a common goal."

She called the group special and said that it was "so rewarding" for all of them to work so hard for a common goal and reach it.

